Delhi Police nab snatchers in 12hr after video went viral

New Delhi, Nov 21 : The Delhi police on Saturday arrested two snatchers who were caught on camera while snatching a mobile from a girl in North East Delhi’s Brahampuri within 12 hours of the incident.

On Saturday morning, a video of two people went viral where they were seen snatching a mobile phone from a girl and running away on their scooty.

DCP Northeast Delhi Ved Prakash Surya said, “Both the accused were arrested within no time of the incident, snatched mobile phone has been recovered and vehicle used in the crime has also been seized.”

In an another incident, a woman was robbed on gunpoint in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri. In a CCTV recording, one of the accused is seen running towards his associate with pistol in hand. Both of them are still on the run.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.