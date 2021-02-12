Delhi Police rules out communal angle in Mangolpuri murder

New Delhi, Feb 12 : The Delhi Police on Friday clarified that the murder of a 25-year-old man in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area was due to a business rivalry, and no communal angle should be attributed to it.

Rinku Sharma was stabbed to death allegedly by a man known to him, and his three friends, following an argument at a birthday party late on Wednesday night.

The clarification by the police has come after some organisations started giving communal overtones to the murder, and hashtag Justice for Rinku Sharma trended on Twitter.

Four persons — Danish, Islam, Zahid and Mehtab, accused of being involved in the case, have been arrested.

“So far, during investigation, it has surfaced that the quarrel started during a birthday party over shutting down of a restaurant. All persons are known to each other and live in the same locality. Any other motive alluded to this incident is factually wrong,” said A Koan, DCP, Outer Delhi.

