Delhi Police SHO tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: A Delhi Police officer who is the SHO of a police station in southeast Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, police said.

Five others have been sent for quarantine and further contact tracing is being done, they said.

On Wednesday, another SHO-rank officer from Dwarka district tested positive for coronavirus.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.