14 May 2020, Thu
Delhi Police SHO tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by Qayam Published: May 14, 2020, 12:57 pm IST
New Delhi: A Delhi Police officer who is the SHO of a police station in southeast Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, police said.

Five others have been sent for quarantine and further contact tracing is being done, they said.

On Wednesday, another SHO-rank officer from Dwarka district tested positive for coronavirus.

Source: PTI

