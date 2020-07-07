Delhi Police Special Cell on alert as Vikas Dubey remains untraced

New Delhi: Four days after gangster Vikas Dubey and his gang killed eight policemen in the most deadly shootout in recent years at Bikru village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, several UP police teams looking for him have still found no trace of Dubey.

The Delhi police have also been put on high alert after speculation that Dubey might sneak into Delhi and find a way to surrender. The Special Cell of the Delhi police which has expertise in dealing with criminals with a notorious background is on alert for any input regarding the gangster. Police at the UP-Delhi border are on the lookout to check any possibility of the gangster crossing into Delhi.

Sources in the Special Cell said with all its technical resources, the Cell is on alert to scan any input related to the absconding gangster.

In the past too, the Special Cell has been successful in arresting top UP gangsters like Brijesh Singh and Babloo Srivastava among others.

Babloo Srivastava was arrested by the Special Cell in 1995. Wanted in 42 cases including murder and abductions in different parts of the country, Srivastava was extradited from Singapore.

Brijesh Singh, a Dawood aide, was arrested by the Special Cell from Bhubaneswar in 2008. He was wanted in over 50 cases of murder. The Special Cell also arrested Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in the national capital in 2016.

Expertise in technical surveillance gives Delhi police an edge over the other states police when it comes to tracing the criminals who have mastered the art of evading arrest.

