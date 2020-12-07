Delhi Police warn of strict action against those disrupting movement on Bharat Bandh

New Delhi, Dec 7 ( IANS ) The Delhi Police has warned of strict action against those who try to disrupt normal movement of people or are seen forcefully closing shops on Tuesday in the wake of the call for Bharat Bandh.

“Those seen disrupting normal life will be strongly dealt with, as per law. Delhi Police appeals to everybody not to disrupt life of common citizens and residents of Delhi. Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of people on roads for proposed Bharat Bandh,” said Eish Singhal PRO Delhi Police.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at all districts of Delhi Police and police teams have already been deployed at crucial points in the capital. The Delhi Police has already made it clear that no disruption on the roads or forcefully stopping of vehicles would be allowed. The senior police officers will be keeping a watch on the developments in the capital right from the morning hours.

The Delhi Police have also issued traffic advisory for smooth movement of vehicles and commuters.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda and Dhansa borders are closed. National Highway-44 has also been closed on both sides.

So those travelling are suggested to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders.

Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road,” the Delhi Traffic police said.

Available Open Borders to Haryana are Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

However, the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic, it said.

The NH8 is also open on Tuesday during Bharat Bandh.

The Ghazipur border on on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests.

People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara, Bhopra, DND for coming to Delhi.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.