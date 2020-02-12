Delhi polls: All five Muslim candidates of AAP won

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: All five Muslim candidates of Arvind Kejriwal-led- Aam Aadmi Party who contested Delhi Assembly elections have won with significant margin.

The victory of five Muslim candidates put up by the AAP over their BJP and Congress rivals in community-dominated seats in Delhi clearly indicates that the minority voters from these segments prefer the ruling party.

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan again won from the Okhla seat by more than 70,000 votes where Congress candidate Parvez Hashmi failed to save his deposit.

In Seelampur, AAP’s Abdul Rehman defeated the BJP’s Sanjay Jain by the margin of 36,920 votes even as Congress rival Matin Ahmed, who has been a five-time MLA, came a poor third.

In the Ballimaran seat, AAP candidate Imran Hussain won over the BJP’s Lata Sodhi by 36,172 Votes, apart from five-time MLA and ex-minister Haroon Yusuf, who came third.

In Matia Mahal, Shoaib Iqbal won convincingly against Ravinder Gupta of the BJP by the margin of 50,241 votes and Mirza Javed Ali of the Congress.

In Mustafabad, AAP’s Haji Yunus defeated the BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan by a margin of 20,704, even as Congress candidate Ali Mehdi could not cross the five-digit vote figure. Ironically, Mustafabad was one of the three seats won by the BJP in the 2015 Assembly polls.

Reacting to the AAP victory in the Muslim-dominated segments, AAP leader Mehmood Ahmed from Zakir Nagar said: “It’s the work done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that gave us this huge victory. We have devoted all our time to public welfare, be it drinking water, sewage, or installing CCTVs.”