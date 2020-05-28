Delhi reports 1,024 new cases in 24 hrs, tally crosses 16k mark

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases count in the national capital witnessed a record jump of 1,024 in a day, taking the total tally to 16,281 while the death tally has reached 316, the Delhi Health Department said on Thursday.

Out of the total cases, 8,470 were active, it said.

As per the Delhi Health reports, 13 new deaths were added in the tally, taking the total Covid toll in the national capital to 316.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

“Total 1,024 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 16,281. At least 7,495 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 8,470 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

It is the first time since the outbreak of the infection that the cases reported in a day has crossed the 1,000-mark.

Source: IANS

