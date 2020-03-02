Delhi riots: AIMIM MPs, MLAs to donate 1 month salary to victims

A+ A-

New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM President disclosed that MPs, MLAs and Corporators of local bodies of the party will donate one month salary to victims of Delhi riots.

All AIMIM MPs & elected representatives will donate their one months' salary to the relief efforts in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/tZeSNLZgGk — AIMIM (@aimim_national) March 1, 2020

Death toll reaches 43

The death toll in the riots that shook the northeast part of the capital has risen to 43, with police finding two more bodies.

Delhi Police officials confirmed that two bodies were recovered from two different areas – one from a canal in Gokalpuri and one from the Bhagirathi Vihar canal.

Apart from these, 41 deaths have been reported by two hospitals – 38 from the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and three Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased persons are yet to be identified.

Over 200 people have been injured and properties worth crores damaged in the violence that continued for four days in north east Delhi after clashes between pro- and anti-CAA protesters took a communal hue.

Congress to raise issue in Parliament

The Congress has made it clear that it will not be sitting quietly in the Parliament session. The party has said it will raise the issue of Delhi riots and will demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

A Congress source said, “The inaction by the Delhi police is deliberate and we have sought the removal of the Home Minister and will raise the issue in both houses of Parliament.”