Delhi riots: Court pulls up police over mosque attack probe

New Delhi: An Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav of a Delhi court pulled up Delhi police over its investigation into Madina Masjid attack that took place during Delhi riots last year. Police have been asked to submit both status report and original Daily Diary entry of the FIR.

According to a report published in Indian Express, the court said that the police have not investigated the case and exhibited the ‘haste, callous attitude’.

In response to the court’s observation, Assistant Sub-Inspector Suman said that he had contracted Covid-19.

Reacting sharply over the justification, the judge questioned ASI about the action he had taken when he was not suffering from the disease. ‘Your tongue vanished now?’, questioned the judge.

When ASI said that he did nothing, the Judge asked if he should write to Police Commissioner informing that officers have thought that investigation was not needed in riot cases.

In response to it, ASI said, “Sorry, sir”.

It may be mentioned that on February 25 last, two LPG cylinders were set on fire in the mosque located in Shiv Vihar. Later, the saffron flag was also hoisted on the top of the mosque.

After the incident, Haji Hashim Ali, the complainant of the case, had approached the police and lodged a complaint alleging that rioters desecrated the mosque and burnt his house.

Instead of investigating the case, the police had clubbed the case with the complaint of another person Naresh Chand and arrested Ali.

Later, Ali was released on bail.

Questioning police over the arrest of Ali, the court asked, ‘Who will answer for the number of days complainant spent in jail?’