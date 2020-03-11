Delhi riots: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind files writ petition in court

New Delhi: Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law, outside an auto showroom in Khajuri Khas of Northeast Delhi, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind files a writ petition in the Delhi Court against the government for its lackadaisical attitude during communal riots in Delhi. The petition demands action against the involvement and complicity of police, formation a SIT and financial compensation to riot victims.

Maulana Mahmood Madani, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High court against the government for its lackadaisical attitude during communal riots in Delhi. While seeking FIRs against the culprits/rioters the Muslim body demands probe into the riots by the constituting SIT headed by a judicial member, a retired judge of the Honorable Supreme Court or Delhi High Court and excluding the members of the Delhi Police Force.

The petition further sought legal and disciplinary action against the Delhi police personnel, liable for deliberate inaction or actively participating in the riot and destruction of evidence. It demanded an inquiry by separate and especially empowered body to enquire into all aspects, of preparation for causing riots, including aspects of aid and abetment by State machinery, all socio-political organizations operating in riot affected areas or adjoining states and all political leaders seen to be publicly active before and at the time of riots in North East Delhi.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also demanded adequate compensation to the Delhi riots victims.

Advocate Tayyab Khan, advocate Danish and advocate Nurullah have filed petition of behalf of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.