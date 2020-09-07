Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain’s ED custody extended till September 10

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 2:50 pm IST
Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain's ED custody extended till September 10

New Delhi, Sep 7 : A Delhi court on Monday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain till September 10 in a money laundering case against him in connection with the riots in northeast Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved the court seeking nine days’ further custody of the former leader on Saturday. The agency had earlier submitted that scheduled offences of money laundering are attracted in three FIRs registered against him in relation to the Delhi riots in February.

Advocates Amit Mahajan and Naveen Kumar Matta, appearing for ED, had submitted that Hussain entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferring money from the accounts of many companies.

READ:  Third round of sero-survey begins to check prevalence of antibodies

“The money so obtained are proceeds of crime which were then used for committing various other scheduled offences. We need further remand of him to confront him with several documents, etc.,” the ED stated in its plea.

The lawyers also submitted that ED has also conducted searches at various premises and several incriminating documents and digital devices were recovered and seized from the accused’s possessions.

“WhatsApp chats, bogus invoices and other incriminating documents have been recovered,” the plea filed by the ED stated.

On August 27, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) had cancelled the membership of Hussain and he is no longer a Municipal Councillor from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He was suspended from the post after his name cropped out pursuant to the riots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Delhi Govt hasn't given us promised money: wrestler Simran's father
Categories
Delhi
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close