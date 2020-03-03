Delhi riots: Woman, her daughters molested by mob

A+ A-

Delhi: During the Delhi riots, a mob allegedly molested a 45-year-old woman and her daughters. The incident has left the victims traumatized.

Recalling the incident, the woman said that on Wednesday night, a mob barged into her house and started molesting the women. They also tore the clothes of the women.

Women managed to escape

In order to escape from the clutches of miscreants, the women jumped from the first floor of the building with the help of dupattas.

Although the mob tried to chase them, the women managed to enter the Muslim-dominated lane. The victims took shelter in the house of a person by name Ayub Ahmed.

Ahmed not only saved the women but also gave food and other necessary things to them. Later, he shifted them to Al-Hind Hospital.

Delhi riots

It may be mentioned that in Delhi riots which broke out between pro- and anti- CAA protesters claimed lives of 46 persons.

In the communal violence that raged for three days in several areas of North-East Delhi, many people have sustained serious injuries. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson.