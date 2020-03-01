Delhi: Schools to remain closed till March 7

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education on Saturday declared that the schools in northeast Delhi will remain closed till March 7.

This comes in the wake of the large-scale violence in northeast Delhi earlier this week. More than 40 people have been killed in the clashes and arson. The authorities ordered the closure of all the schools in northeast Delhi on Tuesday after the outbreak of violence on Monday.

The Delhi government has demanded the suspension of the board examinations in the schools in these areas. In addition to the 10th and 12th board exams, the school examinations up to class 11 were also postponed.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court asked the city police to ensure that the board examination centres in the violence-hit northeast area of the national capital are given proper security.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdar was hearing a petition seeking a direction to change the examination centres for students undertaking Class 10 and 12 CBSE examination.

The court directed that “exam centres must be sanitised” and asked police to ensure that “there is no breach of security.”

“At present the exams scheduled from March 2 onwards will be held subject to situation on the ground,” the bench said. The matter will now be heard on March 4.

The CBSE told the court that letters have been sent to the National Testing Authority to ensure that the board exams do not clash with the IIT and medical examinations.

After the violence following the clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday intensified on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said there will be no school examinations on Tuesday in the violence-hit areas and all government and private schools will remain closed.

However, the board exams of class 10 and 12 are beyond the control of the Delhi government.

