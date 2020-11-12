Delhi shatters record for single-day deaths, logs 7,053 Covid cases

New Delhi, Nov 12 : As the wrath of Covid-19 continues to grapple the national capital, it reported the highest single-day fatalities on Thursday since the pandemic struck. The city recorded as many as 104 deaths and 7,053 new infections out of the 60,229 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Delhi has seen an alarming spike in the number of cases in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other state.

The national capital has reported over 450,000 cases so far, 43,116 of which are active. With this, the overall case tally has reached 4,67,028 while the cumulative causality stands at 7,053. In total, 53,22,274 tests have been performed so far in the national capital.

On a positive note, 6,462 people recovered in the last 24 hours. Delhi has a positivity rate of 11.71 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.57 per cent.

Currently, 8,588 out of 16,590 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 929 out of 8,217 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 294 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 26,252 people are in home isolation. The number of containment zones have been raised to 4,141.

The spike in cases also coincide with the onset of winters, rising pollution and the busy festival season.

Doctors said that cold air is heavier and less mobile, which means viral clouds or viral particles will hover closer to the ground, making it easier to get into one’s lungs.

At the same time, the air quality monitors show that pollution levels are 14 times higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) prescribed safe levels.

Though Delhi has banned the sale and use of fire crackers and officials have reinforced the need for social distancing, scenes of crowds thronging the markets in the city have caused alarm. Authorities found a high positivity rate among shopkeepers in some of the oldest markets, which are at risk of becoming hotspots.

The scenario has also put pressure on hospitals where more than half the available beds are already occupied. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Centre asking for more beds at government hospitals as public pressure mounts.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court said that some 33 private hospitals could reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for Covid patients due to spiralling cases and strained hospital resources.

