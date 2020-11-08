Delhi University releases fifth cut-off list

New Delhi, Nov 8 : Delhi University released the fifth and final cut-off list for its ongoing admission process for undergraduate courses. However, seats for most of the courses are already full but some seats under PWD, SC, OBC and ST quota are still vacant.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta on Saturday said, “Fifth and last cut-off list released by the university will be displayed in various colleges from Monday. The admissions as per the fifth cut-off list will begin on Monday and will continue till Wednesday.”

Admissions to Hansraj, Hindu and Lady Shri Ram colleges of Delhi University are already closed while admissions to some colleges like Bharti College, College of Vocational Studies, Deshbandhu, Daulatram, Kirori Mal, Venkateswara College, Aurobindo College, Shyamlal College, Ramjas and Rajdhani College are still open.

