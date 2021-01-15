Delhi: Vaccination points to scale up to 225 within a week

By Ashish Srivastava

New Delhi, Jan 14 : The Delhi government is expecting to scale up the vaccination centres to 225 within a week of the Covid-19 immunisation programme launch, officials informed.

Dr Suneela Garg, member of the task force for Covid vaccination confirmed to IANS that the government is looking to extend the sites by the week of immunisation drive launch. “We may have close to 225 centres. Eventually, we have demarcated 1,000 centres and will be spawning over them gradually,” she said.

The massive inoculation drive slated to begin January 16 onwards will be launched in Delhi with 81 hospitals, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed earlier in the day.

The development has come after the number of vaccination sites were slashed from 89 to 75 on Wednesday. However, it was finalised to 81 today after a review meeting with the district magistrates and officers at Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, the officials informed.

The officials further informed that the sites which did not make up to the final list because of various reasons will be reviewed again.

The national capital has received a total 2.84 lakh Covid vaccines in the last two days. On Tuesday, the city received 2.64 lakh doses of Covishield, the Covid vaccine by Serum institute of India while a consignment carrying 20,000 doses of Covaxin, the covid vaccine of Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech, was delivered to the city’s vaccine storage facility, on Wednesday.

All the vaccines are stored at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), which is also doubling up as Delhi’s only vaccine storage facility.

The roll-out of vaccines at 81 locations will start with immunising around 2.25 lakh healthcare workers in the capital as decided in the phase I of the vaccination exercise. The vaccination will include the frontline and other priority groups decided by the Centre in further stages.

The government will provide a staff of 7-8 people at each vaccination site. The staff includes security personnel, nurses, paramedics and a doctor.

Three rooms are designated for the vaccination at each site divided into a waiting area, inoculation room and observation area post vaccination.

A reception desk is created before the rooms for the registration and verification of the beneficiaries who would be called via Co-WIN app.

