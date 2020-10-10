Delhi violence: Activist Khalid Saifi gets bail in Arms Act case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to activist Khalid Saifi, an accused in the northeast Delhi violence who was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms act, after noting that the investigation is complete and all the material is now available with the court and with the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, while granting bail to the Khalid Saifi on Friday, also said, “In view of the factual matrix of the case as adumbrated, which is considering the period of the custody, the fact that the investigation is complete, no chance of tampering with the investigation or influences the witnesses and considering the nature of the offence, I, therefore, hold that the accused is entitled to bail in the present case.”

The court granted bail to accused Khalid Saifi subject to furnishing a personal bail bond to the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount.

However, the activist will not be released from jail yet as he is also facing charges under various sections of the IPC and stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another pending case.

The accused was represented by senior advocate Rebecca John, who argued that the applicant belongs to a respectable family, is a businessman by profession and also works as a social activist.

“The accused is falsely implicated in the instant case and even the charge-sheet makes very vague and general allegations against the accused of being part of a group of protesters who attacked the police by firing and throwing stones at them. There are no specific allegations against the accused of using any violent force against the police or anyone else,” Rebecca said.

Source: ANI