Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 35

Painting of a man who had fallen due to attacks by communal rioters on Monday

New Delhi: The communal violence in Delhi over the amended Citizenship law has increased the death toll to 35 on Thursday.

30 deaths have been reported at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, two at LNJP Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chandra Hospital. Delhi Police head Constable Ratan Lal was also killed in clashes on Monday. At least nine received gunshots among which one was woman, the authorities said.

Grieving families are waiting for the bodies of their dear ones. Patients have several kinds of injuries, including gunshots, stones, and other weapons. May were hurt while jumping from rooftops to escape the rioters, hospital authorities said.



