Delhi violence: Judge plays Mishra’s inciting speech in court

Policeman stand in front of vandalised shops following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, 2020, ahead of US President arrival in New Delhi. - Fresh clashes raged in New Delhi in protests over a contentious citizenship law on February 24, hours ahead of a visit to the Indian capital by US President Donald Trump. India has seen weeks of demonstrations and violence since a new citizenship law -- that critics say discriminates against Muslims -- came into force in December. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court held a midnight hearing on Wednesday over the plea filed by retired bureaucrat Harsh Mander on intensifying riots in the state since Sunday.

The High Court played the video clip of BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s provocative speech in the courtroom after a police officer told the bench that he has not seen the speech.

‘Let all of you watch it’, Justice Muralidhar said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Delhi Police and asked the matter to be postponed till tomorrow. “Can’t this matter wait for 16 more hours?” said Mehta seeking to make Union of India a party to this case.

Justice Muralidhar immediately shot back: “Isn’t lodging of FIRs against the culprits (BJP leaders) an urgent matter? The situation out there is very unpleasant.”

The HC also directed Delhi Police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law.