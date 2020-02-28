Delhi violence: Women congregation held in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Denouncing the violence in Delhi over CAA, several women in Saidabad on Thursday evening held a protest prayer meeting “Qunoot-E-Naazilah”. Tension gripped Saidabad since morning after the police had denied permission for the congregation and deployed heavy force in the area.

The police cordoned off all exit and entry points leading to Hazrat Ujale Shah Eid Gah grounds.The Muslim Fundamentalist organization DJS had given a call for congregation.

As the women were organizing the proposed programme, heavy women police force was pressed into service. Security was tightened and patrolling was intensified.

In view of mounting pressure by several Muslim fundamentalist organizations to allow women for holding prayers, later in the evening the Saidabad police had allowed a group of hundred females offered prayers at Eid Gah Ujale Shah Grounds.

Police had anxious moments when the women started raising slogans against the failure of Delhi police in restoring law and order. “Although prayer programme was organized within the premises of Eid-Gah but the police have made all efforts to foil it” said Advocate Saifullah Khalid who is also Secretary DJS.