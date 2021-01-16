Delhi will increase vaccination sites: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 16 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the Delhi government is prepared to increase vaccination sites as and when it receives more vaccines.

On the inaugural day of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, vaccines were administered at 81 sites in the national capital.

The Chief Minister talked about an increase in the number of vaccination sites during an inspection at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital on Saturday. “As and when vaccine supply increases, we will start the process at 175 sites and then ramp up to 1,000 sites in the future,” Kejriwal said.

During the inspection, Kejriwal interacted with some health workers at the LNGP hospital who received the shot and lauded their contribution to the fight against the pandemic. “I have interacted with those who have been vaccinated. No one has any problem. Everybody is happy that they will get rid of coronavirus,” the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal also urged the people to not believe in rumours and listen to the doctors only.

“I want to request the people to not pay heed to any kind of misinformation because the vaccine is entirely safe, according to the experts. Also, I would urge the people to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing even after receiving the vaccine,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection drive.

At each of the centres, up to 100 vaccines will be administered in a day, four times a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Delhi has received 2.74 lakh vaccines from the Centre tillnow, of which 1.2 lakh will be used for healthcare workers, Kejriwal had said on Thursday.

