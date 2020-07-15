Delhi’s civil defence volunteer dies of COVID-19

New Delhi: He was one of the 13,000 civil defence volunteers that supported the Delhi government in its disaster management efforts. In the critical COVID-19 time, he worked relentlessly for the relief of migrants and in COVID-19 hotspots, handing over packets of food to the needy.

Unfortunately, he, 48-year old Arun Singh, was defeated by the fatal virus on Monday (July 13).

Arun Singh ji succumbed to Covid in the course of his duty, feeding thousands of people in the last 3 months.



I salute his sacrifice and offer my heartfelt condolences to his grieving family. We stand with them in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/2rAgy2Ce9s — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 15, 2020

Arun Singh was assigned to the Dwaraka division in the city. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dwaraka recollects Arun as one of their most valuable staffers. Arun was attached to the Dwaraka SDM for the past four years.

On April 20, as around 1,000 laborers were stranded at a construction site, he immediately took charge and provided food for all of them. Arranging food in that amount was a task, but Singh single-handedly managed the situation at hand.

He was tested positive earlier this month and was admitted to the Dwaraka’s Venkateshwar hospital on July 4. He breathed his last around 9:30 pm on Monday. He is survived by a wife and two children. His elder daughter passed XII board examinations on the same day he died.