Dell unveils redesigned Inspiron laptops in India

New Delhi: Dell Technologies in India has launched an array of redesigned Inspiron models for a variety of users including families and students, enabling them to learn, work and collaborate from anywhere.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1s is available at a starting price of Rs 57,990 for Intel configurations and Rs 65,990 for AMD configurations. The Inspiron 14 starts at Rs 44,990.

Inspiron 15 with Intel configurations starts at Rs 48,990. Inspiron 15 with AMD configurations will be available from June 22 at a starting price of Rs 57,990 and Inspiron 13 starts at Rs 68,990.

“The new Inspiron portfolio is designed to be lighter, with expansive screens and powerful performance to support remote work/learning, streaming entertainment and keeping up with family and friends,” Anand Subramanya, Director – Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said in a statement.

“With improved features including minimalist and modern design, slim bezel displays, spacious touchpads and larger keypads, the new Inspiron range delivers what matters most to users. Our customers can now keep up with all their creative, virtual, and social activities in style,” Subramanya added.

Optimised with technology that simplifies life, Inspiron laptops and 2-in-1s offer a range of easy-to-use features all packaged in a minimalist and modern design, so users can stay connected from anywhere.

Enhanced front of screen experience featuring 4-sided narrow border display and a screen resolution of up to QHD+ offering an immersive, virtually borderless viewing experience.

The new devices pack the latest PC innovations to elevate the computing experience and keep users connected anytime, anywhere.

ExpressCharge minimizes the time spent tethered to an outlet and will recharge the battery in a flash (up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes).

The HD webcam comes with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) hardware solution for high-quality video streaming, reducing pixelation and eliminating visual noise even in low-lit environments.

Additionally, the camera comes with a mechanical camera shutter that protects against privacy invasion or accidental embarrassment on video calls.

The laptops can be availed from leading offline and online channels.