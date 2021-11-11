Delta continues to be main ‘variant of concern’ in India: INSACOG

New Delhi: The Delta variant of Covid-19 continues to be the main variant of concern (VoC) in India, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said on Thursday.

“Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continues to be the main VOC in India. No new VOI (variant of interest) or VOC are noted and other VOC and VOI other than Delta are now negligible in sequencing data from India,” it said.

It also said that there is no change to the global scenario.

“Delta, including B.1.617.2 (AY) and AY.x sublineages, continues to be the main VOC globally. As per the latest WHO update, Delta has outcompeted other variants in most countries and there is now declining prevalence of other variants among SARSCoV-2 sequences submitted to publicly available datasets or reported to WHO,” said INSACOG in its bulletin.

The total number of samples processed and sequenced so far is 96,312. A total of 92,800 samples have been analysed by INSACOG.

A consortium of 28 national laboratories set up in December 2020 to monitor the genomic variations in Sars-CoV-2, the Covid-19 causing virus, the INSACOG functions under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The first cases of the Delta variant first came to light in India in October last year. The variant is also generally blamed for the explosive rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 13,091 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. In the same time span, a total of 340 deaths have also been reported, said the Ministry.