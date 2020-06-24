Demand for home tutors in Hyderabad rises

Hyderabad: Demand for home tutors in Hyderabad increased due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

Schools in Hyderabad start online classes

It is reported that parents are looking for home tutors as schools in Hyderabad are left with no option but to start classes online.

Due to the rise in demand for home tutors, parents in Hyderabad are getting ready to pay Rs. 4000-7000 per month for three classes a week.

One of the tutors in Hyderabad claimed that parents are giving Rs. 8000 per month for clearing doubts of their two sons studying in classes VI and VII.

Increase in demand for home tutors in Hyderabad

Usually, parents think of home tutors in the month of October or November, however, in the present academic year, they are considering the option right from the starting of the academic year due to the uncertainties prevailing amid coronavirus pandemic.

Parents are hiring home tutors as they believe that their children are not able to understand topics clearly in online classes.

It is also reported that despite reduced incomes, parents are ready to pay 20-30 percent more than the normal tuition fees.

School teachers offering home tuitions

On the one hand, the demand for home tutors in Hyderabad increased, on the other, teachers of schools in the city are facing salary cuts due to low admissions, uncertainties over commencement of conventional classes etc.

Some of the school teachers have also started offering home tuition to earn income.