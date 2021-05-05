Demand to set up COVID-19 testing, vaccination center in secretariat

Hyderabad: With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Telangana Secretariat, the Non-Gazetted Officers Union has demanded the setting up of the COVID-19 testing and vaccination centre in the premises of the secretariat.

The union has submitted a proposal to the chief secretary Somesh Kumar in which they have expressed that the rise in COVID-19 cases should be contained in the secretariat.

There has been a significant number of cases reported from the Secretariat employees and though guidelines have been issued it is not being followed.

The union has said that employees with mild symptoms visit government or private hospitals for COVID-19 testing for which they had to stand for hours in longer queues.

The union has demanded that the COVID-19 testing centers and vaccination centers should be established in the Secretariat complex where they can do the tests and take the vaccination also along with their family members.

It has to be noted that with the rise in the number of cases, the employees had expressed their decision to report to work on alternate days but the government didn’t approve their request.