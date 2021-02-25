Demanding employment, youth trend ‘Modi job do’ on Twitter

Students from across the nation have stormed Twitter to criticise Prime Minister Modi on the rising unemployment by trending hashtags like #modijobdo (Give us jobs, Modi) and #modirojgardo.

Trends like #modijobdo, #modirojgardo, #studentdemands and #unemployment are all over Twitter with #modijobdo trending with 4.63 million tweets by the time of filing this story.

“Students are just asking for a fair and timely job recruitment process. There is no politics, no party, no agenda, no propoganda. It’s an andolan of yuva. #modi_job_do #modi_rojgar_do,” tweeted Sagan Pratap.

As for the demands of the students, another user, Indra Sarkri, wrote, “We want 1) Timely exam 2) Increase in vacancies 3)Fair exams 4) Waiting list 5) Year by year notifications 6) Joining within 1 year.”

Some people even dug out old tweets of Narendra Modi when he protested against the then Congress government for unemployment.

On the situation of unemployment, a user, Umang Alay said, “3,700 PhD holders, 50,000 graduates and over 28,000 post-graduates applied for 62 posts of peon in UP police dept. Enough of “Mann ki Baat” Now “Let’s Talk about Rojgaar ki Baat.”

Political parties also jumped on the trend started by students and criticised the government, with JDU leader Tejasvi Yadav saying India’s human resource is abjectly unemployed and under employed.

Tejasvi wrote, “Most important resource for a country is Human Resource! Else all other resources mean nothing! India’s Human resource is abjectly unemployed & under employed, causing aggravation of lot of social issues. Diversionary tactics by the Govt is intensifying the problem!”

Suraj Kumar Bauddh of Azad Samaj Party wrote, “Due to demonetization and unplanned lockdown, about 400 million workers in India have been sink into poverty. We are in huge poverty crisis. #modi_job_do”

The official handle of Congress party also joined the trend and tweeted, “The youth of India have been betrayed by PM Modi and the nation will not tolerate this. #modi_job_do”

Some Twitter users, however, alleged that tweets on the trend are getting deleted.

“Tweets are getting deleted, which means there is Normalisation on twitter also..!!! They have every trick in the book to fool students….,” wrote one user, Prem Choudary.

Another twitter user Imtyaz Ansari wrote, “#modi_job_do After deleting too many tweets from Twitter and #modi_job_do is trending in world at no. 1 modiji and company reaction: Kuch to karna padega twitter ka”

