Demanding FIR against MIM MLA, BJP leaders stage protest at PS

Hyderabad: BJP National SC Morcha secretary Bangaru Shruthi on Thursday staged hunger strike protest in front of Chaderghat police station and demanded registration of a case under SC/ST atrocities act against the AIMIM Malakpet legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala.

The agitators raised slogans against the MIM MLA and demanded Chaderghat police to issue FIR against the legislator since there is a prima facie evidence against him.

it has been twelve days of filing a complaint against the MIM Legislator, the police did not acted and kept it pending till date the protestors alleged. “The legislator had openly abused a dalit woman leader in front of public, but there has been in action on the part of police and I question the silence of police and Government” said Bangaru Shruthi.

Bangaru Shruthi, the daughter of former National BJP President Bangaru Laxman on May 9, had filed a complaint with the Chaderghat police station in which she alleged that on May 6, Ahmed Balala had visited the Kamal Nagar under Chaderghat police station following an alleged sexual assault on a Dalit minor girl. She alleged that there the MLA spotted a delegation of BJP leaders and inquired with them about all the persons who were present there. During the interaction, the MLA allegedly used a derogatory word “Third Class Waley, Chor Log” to describe the BJP leaders. The act of the MLA is humiliating and he has allegedly used her in the name of caste. A video clip was also submitted to police along with the complaint.

Mohammed Shakeel, a resident of Kamal Nagar who claims to be a local MIM activist of Malakpet allegedly sexually exploited a 16-year-old minor Dalit girl. Chaderghat police have registered a case against him under IPC sections, POCSO Act and SC, ST atrocities act. He was sent to judicial remand. The FIR No.118/2020 reveals that accused had allegedly insulted girl of her caste and threatened victim of being a MIM worker.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.