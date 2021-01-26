Demi Lovato bags a comedy series about food issues

Los Angeles, Jan 26 : Singer-actress Demi Lovato will star in a comedy series, which is about friends with food issues.

She will also serve as an executive producer of the series titled “Hungry”, which revolves around friends in a food issues group who “help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better”, reports ew.com.

“Will & Grace” writer and “Hot In Cleveland” creator Suzanne Martin is writing and executive producing the comedy.

Lovato, who has been vocal about recovering from an eating disorder, had earlier starred in the “Camp Rock” films and the series “Sonny With A Chance”. In 2020, Lovato had a recurring role on “Will & Grace” and appeared in the comedy film “Eurovision”.

