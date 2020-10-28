Demi Lovato to host People’s Choice Awards 2020

Los Angeles, Oct 28 : Singer-actress Demi Lovato will host the 2020 Peoples Choice Awards. The awards show will be held on November 15.

“Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night,” said Jen Neal, general manager of live events and lifestyle digital, according to a report in E! News.

Lovato had a musical start to 2020. She kicked off the year with the debut of her ballad “Anyone” during a performance at the Grammy Awards, in addition to singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl.

In March, the artiste released her self-reflective single “I love me”, following up with the collaboration, “I’m ready”, with Sam Smith in April.

She also partnered with Marshmello to release “Ok not to be ok” on World Suicide Prevention Day, which aimed to destigmatise mental health. In a collaboration with Finneas, Lovato also released “Commander in chief”, a track criticising US President Donald Trump ahead of the election. She will also be performing at the Billboard Music Awards.

The People’s Choice Awards will recognise Tyler Perry as this year’s People’s Champion for his humanitarian efforts amid the Covid pandemic and this year’s protests for Black rights. Jennifer Lopez will receive the People’s Icon Award for her role in “Hustlers”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.