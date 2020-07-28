Demi Lovato’s engagement ring worth at least USD 2.5 million

Posted By Neha Published: 28th July 2020 10:05 pm IST
Demi Lovato

Washington D.C.: American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato’s sparkling engagement ring is worth more than 2.5 million USD.
According to TMZ sources told them that the 27-year-old pop star’s ring would cost anywhere between 2.5 million and 5 million USD, and that’s due to the fact that the sparkling diamond has been specially cut from a very well-regarded celebrity jeweller in Hollywood – Peter Marco.

The outlet has been told that the ‘Sorry Not So Sorry’ songstress’ diamond is an emerald cut that was handset in platinum, and rugged on all sides by smaller (only relatively) trapezoid-shaped diamonds designs.

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

The sources further told that the rock comes in at well over 10 carats, maybe even as much 20, however, they are still unsure of the exact weight.

As per the outlet, the ‘Heart Attack’ singer’s fiance, Max Ehrich, spent a lot of time to make sure the design was unique, and he wanted the elongated stone for Demi. The source said that he and Marco went back and forth with different side stones and angles until the ring was just right.

The duo’s engagement came just a few months of dating in quarantine.

Demi and Max first got together in March. After Max put a ring on it, Demi said, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” adding, “I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

