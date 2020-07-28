Democratic Mayors urge ban on federal agents from cities

Washington, July 28 : Six Democratic Party mayors have urged the US Congress to block President Donald Trump’s administration from sending federal law enforcement agents to their cities amid the ongoing protests.

The mayors of Portland, Chicago, Seattle, Albuquerque, Kansas City and Washington D.C. signed a letter on Monday accusing the Trump administration of “egregious use of federal force”, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

“We call on Congress to pass legislation to make clear that these actions are unlawful and repugnant,” the letter, sent to the leaders of both parties in the Senate and House of Representatives and tweeted by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, added.

Portland has seen 61 consecutive days of protests, which escalated after federal officers arrived this month.

The Portland protests began as part of the nationwide racial justice rallies triggered by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May.

The letter comes as US Attorney General William Barr is set to defend the agents’ deployment during a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

