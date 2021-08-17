Demonetisation destroyed Indian economy: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Taking a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call for self-dependent India, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said demonetisation destroyed the economy of India.

Speaking to ANI, the AIMIM chief said if Bhagwat is a “true nationalist”, he should accept that the People’s Liberation Army of China “is sitting in Indian territory”.

“Hot Springs, Depsang and Demchok the Chinese army is sitting in Indian territory. What is he (Bhagwat) talking about? Prime Minister of India, who ideologically belongs to RSS, is afraid even to use the word China. If he’s a true nationalist, Mohan Bhagwat should say that the Chinese PLA is sitting in Indian territory,” said Owaisi.

He alleged that the Indian Army is not able to patrol areas including “Gogra, Depsang and Demchok” as the Chinese army is sitting there, but the “government of India and PM Modi is keeping quiet.”

“Bhagwat says we should not rely on China. Who brought demonetisation and destroyed the economy? Who is responsible for the state of economic affairs in our country?” asked Owaisi adding, “It is the Modi government.”

Questioning if the RSS chief is living in reality, Owaisi said “Is Mohan Bhagwat able to see the sufferings of the common people of the country due to the wrong economic policies of the Modi government? That’s why I say his statement is completely bogus.”

“Mohan Bhagwat is not able to see the truth. The truth is Chinese army is sitting in Indian territory. The grave economic situation in India is only because of wrong economic policies taken by the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Demonetization is the biggest cause of present-day economic problems Indians are facing,’ he added.

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that our country should be self-dependent. He added that the more self-dependent a country is the more secure it would be.

The standard of living should not be decided by how much we earn, but by how much we give back, Bhagwat said after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day.