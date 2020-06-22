Dengue in Hyderabad: GHMC identifies vulnerable areas

Hyderabad: In order to fight against a possible rise in dengue cases in Hyderabad, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) identified 389 vulnerable areas.

The concerned authorities will treat the area as hotspot if it reports dengue case. After declaring the area as hotspot, anti-larval activities will be increased.

Meanwhile, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao urged people to clear water stagnated in their houses. He started ‘10 minutes at 10 a.m. on Sunday’ campaign.

Dengue cases in Hyderabad

In the month of June, three cases of Dengue have been reported in GHMC limits. These cases were reported at Charminar, Khairtabad and Serilingampally.

These are the areas where COVID-19 cases were also found.

Last year, GHMC had reported more than 1400 confirmed cases of dengue in Hyderabad. Apart from it, private hospitals reported 1960 suspected cases.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana on Sunday witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 730 fresh cases being reported in the state, taking the overall tally to 7,802.

Of the 730 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 659 followed by Jangaon (34) and Ranga Reddy district (10).