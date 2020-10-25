Dengue under control just like last year: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 25 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that mosquito-borne viral disease Dengue is “under control” in the national capital like previous year.

Kejriwal’s remarks came while marking the eighth week of the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-Dengue campaign earlier in the day.

Taking to social media, Kejriwal tweeted, “On the 8th Sunday of Delhi’s fight against Dengue, I inspected my house for accumulated water and changed it. To prevent Dengue, we have to stop the breeding of mosquitoes. Just like last year, Dengue is under control in Delhi. Delhi is defeating Dengue for the second consecutive year.”

This week of the anti-Dengue campaign of the Delhi government garners support from celebrities such as Shankar Mahadevan, who will be encouraging the citizens of Delhi to religiously follow the Dengue prevention guidelines such as inspecting their residences for signs of stagnant water, draining the accumulated water or adding a layer of oil or petrol to it to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Last year, similar cooperation and support from prominent celebrities such as veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag and others had made the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign of the Delhi government a huge success.

This year as well, the campaign seeks to engage several celebrities and social media influencers, to take part in the campaign by recording themselves following the good practices advised during the campaign and share the content for the people through various channels.

Kejriwal had earlier sought for the collective efforts of all the Delhiites, to stop the breeding of Dengue mosquitoes and protect the entire Delhi from the disease. The campaign is observed every Sunday by the Delhi government to eradicate Dengue infection.

The Delhi government this year launched a Dengue helpline — 01123300012 — and a WhatsApp helpline — 8595920530 — to assist the general public.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.