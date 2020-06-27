Denial of burial to COVID deceased; HC issues notices to TSWB

Hyderabad: Telangana high court has issued notices to the government, revenue department and Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB), seeking reply in a PIL that charged religious authorities with not allowing bodies of Covid-19 victims to be buried. However the case was posted for further hearing in two weeks.

Chief Jusitice Telangana High Court Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy after hearing a case filed by Abid Rasool Khan, former chairman of the Telangana State Minorities Commission, who brought to the notice of the court the plight of Muslims during the ongoing pandemic where authorities were not allowing victims’ bodies to be buried at the notified graveyards.

Abid Rasool Khan urged the management of Waqf committee to be entrusted to revenue officials during the ongoing crisis. After the hearing the bench appointed advocate Sanisetti Venkateswarlu as amicus-curiae to assist the court.