Denied coverage, Journalists protest against GHMC mayor

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 18th December 2021 11:27 pm IST
GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi during the virtually held Governing Council meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Siasat)

Hyderabad: Journalists covering Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) today protect the Mayor of the corporation for not allowing them into the gallery for covering the proceedings of general body meeting. They raised the question on the issue with the mayor . However the mayor did not answer their question. Following this, the journalists staged a dharna program in front of council hall .

Meanwhile, the Corporators of ruling TRS party and opposition BJP entered into an argument over the issue . The BJP Corporators asked the ruling party leaders the reasons behind not allowing the journalists into the gallery of the council to cover the event.

The authorities held the first general body meeting in virtual mode by keeping in view of the spread of Covid virus . Saturday’s meeting was the first physical general body meeting held by the authorities.
The meeting had an 22 items in the agenda .

The authorities have roped in the services of 200 police personnel to provide the security cover.

