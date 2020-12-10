Denzil Smith: My talent is appreciated internationally

New Delhi, Dec 10 : Actor Denzil Smith claims his talent is appreciated more abroad, adding that he stumbled upon this fact while working with Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan on his film, Tenet.

“I learned that my talent is appreciated internationally,” Denzil told IANS while discussing his takeaway from the project.

“(I learned) that I am able to communicate on a larger level (internationally). I learned that it is a pleasure to work with people who share your vision and when you are in sync,” he added.

Nolan’s new film is a spy thriller that takes one on a thrilling time-bending mission with two secret agents, essayed by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

Asked how did he stay in touch with the complex plot, the “Delhi Crime” actor said: “One understands it as one goes along.”

“He (Nolan) gives you the background of the scene. There’s no great complexity when you are doing your part. It is like a section in itself. He has the whole picture in his head. He actually seizes control of the medium, as you can see that in all his work. So, he has the whole picture in his head, and he just tells you exactly what he wants,” he shared.

The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. It has been shot across seven countries — India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway. The Warner Bros. Pictures film released in India on December 4.

