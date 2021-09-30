DEO holds meeting with political parties over rationalization of polling stations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued instructions for rationalization of polling stations under pre-revision activities in connection with Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls, 2022.

The Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) of (15) Assembly Constituencies of Hyderabad district have submitted proposals after conducting the Assembly Constituency Level Political Parties meeting on September 25, 2021 and after receiving their objections and suggestions.

According to the proposals furnished by the EROs, it is found that (11) Polling Stations are having more than 1500 voters. Further, the EROs have proposed for change of location of 58 Nos. of polling stations, change of nomenclature of 24 Nos. of polling stations.

DEO holds meeting with political parties

On September 29, the district-level political parties meeting was conducted by the District Election Officer & Commissioner GHMC D.S. Lokesh Kumar IAS in GHMC Head Office and appraised them the instructions of the ECI, proposals furnished by the EROs and requested them to furnish their written objections and suggestions if any by the evening of September 30 so as to examine them, take appropriate action as per the ECI guidelines and to submit Rationalization of Polling Station proposals to the CEO Office for approval.

After receipt of approval from the CEO/ECI, necessary changes will be incorporated and the Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on October 1, 2021.

Marri Shashidhar Reddy, G.Niranjan, P.Rajesh Kumar, Abhishek Kennedy, Mohd. Majid Hussain, Mohd. Ayub Khan, Wajid Hussain from INC, Kolluru Pawan Kumar, V.S. Bharath Waj from BJP, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, from AIMIM, V. Dayanand from Nationalist Congress Party have attended the meeting.