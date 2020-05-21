Deoband Mufti Saeed Ahmad Palanpuri passes away

Deoband: Shaikul Hadees Hazrat Maulana Mufti Saeed Ahmad of greatest Islamic seminary of India Darul Uloom Deoband passed away on Tuesday (May 19).

Mufti Saeed Ahmad Palanpuri was born in 1942 in Kaleda village, Vadgam, Banaskantha district. According to Wikipedia, he firstly enrolled at Mazahir Uloom, Saharanpur in 1377 AH and later moved to Darul Uloom Deoband for graduation in the traditional dars-e-nizami studies.

Mufti Saeed Ahmad joined Jamia Ashrafiya in Rander as a teacher in 1965 and taught there for about ten years. in 1975 He was appointed as a teacher of Darul Uloom Deoband. He later became Shaikhul Hadeeth and Principal of Darul Uloom Deoband. His served in Darul Uloom Deoband for over 50 years.

Mufti Saeed was conferred with President’s Certificate of Honour on the 64th Independence Day of India by Pratibha Patil.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.