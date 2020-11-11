‘Depressed’ TRS worker commits suicide over party defeat in Dubbak bypoll

Siddipet: A fervent fan of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from Dubbak Assembly Constituency has reportedly died by suicide as he was depressed over the defeat of TRS candidate in the recent Dubbak by-poll.

Body of a 34-year-old Kothinti Swamy, resident of Konaipally under Doulthabad mandal in Dubbak Constituency was found hanging on a tree on the outskirts of the village in the early hours of Wednesday.

Confirming to siasat.com, Sub-Inspector of Doulthabad police station said, “Swamy was wearing a TRS scarf around his neck. He was reportedly depressed over the loss of TRS in the Dubbak by-poll.”

The inspector further said that the body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsy, after which the body will be handed over to the family.

The victim, a farmer, is survived by his wife and two children.

The results of the bypoll were announced on Tuesday, in which TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha lost to BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao with a slender margin.