Depression to result in heavy rainfall in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh from Nov 30 to Dec 2

New Delhi: A depression would result in heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 30 to December 2, informed RK Jenamani, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist.

While speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, said, “A depression would result in heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 30 to December 2. Western disturbance might cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Konkan, and Central Maharashtra from the night of December 1 to December 2.”

Jenamani added, “Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand might experience rainfall and the overall weather would undergo many changes.”