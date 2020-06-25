In-depth study of ancient Indian texts necessary: Maha Guv

June 25, 2020
Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has stressed the need to conduct an in-depth study of ancient Indian literature to re-establish this knowledge in the modern context.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Science, Technology and Epidemics in Ancient Indian Literature’ on Wednesday, Koshyari said ancient Indian literature was a vast ocean of knowledge and wisdom.

Now that the world had accepted Indian concept of yoga, the governor said there was a need to conduct an in- depth study of ancient Indian literature to re-establish this knowledge in the modern context.

Koshyari also appealed to academicians to respect ancient wisdom and present the time-tested Indian thought to the world.

The webinar was organised by Uttarakhand-based Devbhoomi Vichar Manch in association with the Uttarakhand Open University Haldwani, Nainital, a release issued by Raj Bhavan stated.

