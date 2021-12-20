Designer Faizan Ansari protests against Umar, Asim; demands police action

Mumbai: Umar Riaz, who is one of the prominent contestants in Bigg Boss 15, is facing legal heat outside the house. A Doctor by profession, he is is Bigg Boss 13′ runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother. For the unversed, a case has been filed against Umar by a Mumbai-based designer Faizan Ansari who accused the BB contestant of intentionally attaching a different label for the branded garments he is wearing this season. A case was registered against him on December 8.

Now, a new video of Ansari has been doing rounds on Twitter wherein he can seen calling Riaz brother as ‘frauds’. Speaking to the media, he said,”Asim Riaz aur Umar Riaz dono bhai chor hain. Ek chor ghar k andar hai aur ek chor bahar.” He then went on to burn Asim’s photo banner. He also stated, “Mumbai police has been coordinating with me in this matter. I ll keep protesting against them until the police takes a strong action against Asim and Umar.”

Earlier, Ansari that he will definitely bring the real character of Umar Riaz in front of the people and let them know who exactly he is in reality. Responding to these allegations, Umar’s brother Nomaan Ellahi said that all the designers from whom clothes were borrowed are happy and have been given their due credits in an orderly fashion. Calling the allegations baseless, he said that it was sad to see some people using someone’s name to grab headlines. The person involved should be ashamed to spoil Umar’s name for no reason.

Breaking #BiggBoss15#FaizAnsari Talks to media after filing police complaint against #UmarRiaz regarding his desingner cloths in the house pic.twitter.com/XgvcqARfmm — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 7, 2021

It is being reported that all the outfits that are worn by Umar Riaz is being supplied by Ansari. Umar allegedly defamed his brand by giving credits to a different label, which is illegal. For those who don’t know, every year Bigg Boss contestants promote different brands for the outfits they wear while living in the house.