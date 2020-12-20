Designer Ritu Kumar launches ‘Equally Beautiful’ campaign

By Puja Gupta
New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANSlife) Diversity of faith and gender are woven into the fabric of this country. India has long been a tolerant land with freedom of belief, practice and love.

Resonant with the belief in diversity, Ritu Kumar presents a photo essay shot by acclaimed photographer Bikramjit Bose and actor Zoya Hussain. The campaign ‘Equally Beautiful’ features poignant yet powerful images of Zoya as she would appear in different faiths – a simple image and very truthful.

Speaking about the campaign Managing Director Amrish Kumar says: “We derive our strength from the diversity of our people. Our textile traditions are an amalgamation of crafts of all faiths. We believe that we are all created equally and we stand for our freedom of expression.”

The campaign has been launched across brand stores, social media platforms and OOH hoarding in Delhi NCR.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

