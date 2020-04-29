Despite HM orders, SI wields lathi on youngster in old city

Hyderabad: Within few hours of State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali convening a meeting with Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar and other DCPs, directing them not use lathi while enforcing lockdown and curfew. But surprisingly a sub-inspector of Police Rein Bazaar, V. Yugender allegedly used force in his jurisdiction and targeted a young man.

The purported video which has gone viral on social media depicts that a sub-inspector acting in unprofessional manner had been into by lanes of Rein Bazaar and beaten up a young person who was passing from the area.

Within a period of three day this is the third incident of police officials using force against public in Hyderabad, particularly in Mirchowk division. A SI of Moghalpura Police station Chandramouli was transferred for his abusive behavior against a boy, while Ch Sudhakar police constable of Mirchowk police station was suspended for using lathi against one youth. Now again a SI of Rein Bazaar police station uses lathi against public.

The indiscipline among the lower rank police officials in Hyderabad is assumed to be the gross insubordination, although senior police officials are complacent that their routine modus-operandi of circulating Whats app message among officers will act as enforcer but this too gone in vain.

Although Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar had asked policemen not to use lathi against public, since the unprofessional behavior of few cops is bringing a bad repute to city police but the men in Khaki seems to be disobey the diktat.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.