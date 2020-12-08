Despite protests, Gurugram unaffected by Bharat Bandh

Gurugram, Dec 8 : Gurugram remained calm even as workers of the Congress, AAP, CITU, All-India Kisaan Sabha and Anganwaris joined hands with 360 villages of the Jharsa Khap to stage demonstrations on Tuesday as part of the Bharat Bandh, a countrywide strike call given by the farmers’ bodies protesting against the three Central farm laws enacted in September.

With heavy deployment of police personnel across the district, markets, including the Sadar Bazar, food markets and wholesale vegetable markets, remained open. Transport services were also functional and no untoward incidents were reported from anywhere in the city.

“There was no major impact of Bharat Bandh on traffic movement in Gurugram. All our police force was deployed on the different stretches and border areas. Also, a huge deployment of police teams was ensured at the sensitive areas in Gurugram. The traffic movement was smooth on Tuesday, even during peak hours,” said Usha Kundu, ACP (headquarters).

The bandh, they said, was observed by many political parties, farmers’ unions, workers’ unions, Anganwari workers and khap panchayats of 360 villages.

Around 200 different party workers, leaders, village heads, farmers and workers’ unions gathered at the Jharsa Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Bilaspur Chowk on the National Highway 48 and staged protest against the farm laws. They were carrying placards and flags and raised slogans against the BJP and accused the party of passing the farm laws for their own benefits.

“The farmers and workers of the country are suffering due to the dirty policies of this present government,” said a party leader.

“A number of people have joined hands with us to raise their voice against the government. We will not allow the government to destroy farmers’ lives with these newly passed farm laws. We will fully support the farmers’ agitation and if required we will march towards the national capital to support them,” said a former minister.

Meanwhile, a BJP leader said that the people of Gurugram have rejected the bandh call as “the people are satisfied by the steps taken by state and Central governments. They know the truth that this farmers’ stir has been converted into politics and this movement is now politically motivated.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.