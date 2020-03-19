Despite resolution against CAA, officers continue NPR exercise

Hyderabad: Despite Telangana State passing resolution against CAA, NRC, NPR, the government officials continue to carry out training work for National Population Register (NPR) exercise.

A state government official familiar with the entire process, revealed, the exercise has already been completed in a few districts, while in other places, the exercise is yet to begin.

Training shall not be stopped unless there is a specific direction from the state government, added the official.

Meanwhile, in the capital city GHMC is supervising the exercise in its designated areas whereas in other districts the supervision is under the District Collectorate.

Since officials are set to commence the house enumeration process starting April 1 which is a precursor to Census 2021 exercise, the citizens are demanding the government to stop the exercise.

#COVID2019india



Beloved Telangana CM KCR Garu kept his promise n passed resolution in Telangana Assembly against CAA NPR NRC



Now @KCRTRS1 @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS stop all the NPR works in Telangana



History will write your name in GOLDEN WORDS



RT if you want NPR to stop pic.twitter.com/EhGyLT2j8t — Mohd. Abdul Sattar (@SattarFarooqui) March 18, 2020

Activist Kiran Vissa stated that the officials have been asked to collect details for NPR from citizens during the house enumeration exercise.

“This was a clever move directed by the Centre who asked the State governments in a circular to intertwine the house enumeration exercise with the NPR,” said Vissa urging the government to issue a GO to stop all NPR-related works.

Vissa, who is also a member of the Citizens Against CAA-NRC-NPR, in his statement earlier, had said, “A Government Order should be issued to its officials stating that NPR data collection will not be done along with the house-listing exercise of the Census 2021. In light of the directions issued by the Central government, this matter should be dealt with unambiguously and officially.”

