Details on Taliban prisoners revealed in Afghan govt list

Kabul: A list of Taliban prisoners held by the Afghan government has revealed that most of the inmates were from the four provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Nangarhar and Farah, the media reported.

The list, which was prepared by the National Security Council, seen by TOLO News on Monday shows that the prisoners from all 34 provinces have been released.

It indicates that the least number of prisoners were from Panjshir, Bamiyan and Nuristan.

Sources close to the Taliban said there had been progressing in recent days on the release of 592 prisoners about whom there were disagreements between the government and the militant group.

The Afghan government has so far released at least 4,200 Taliban members, while the militants have freed 845 detained security forces.

The process is intended to be followed by the intra-Afghan negotiations once the government completes the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban releases 1,000 inmates.

