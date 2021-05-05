Detained Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Jammu hospital

By PTI|   Published: 5th May 2021 2:24 pm IST
Chairperson of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai breathed his last at a hospital in Jammu on Wednesday, May 5,2021. (File Photo)

Jammu: Separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act in July last year, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, officials said.

Sehrai, 77, a close confidant of hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital from the district jail in Udhampur after his health deteriorated on Tuesday evening, the officials said.

Sehrai, who replaced Geelani as chairperson of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, had tested negative for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test. His RTPCR report is still awaited, they said.

He had COVID-19 symptoms and his oxygen levels had fallen, the officials added. 

